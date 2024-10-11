Mayor takes in day of culture with Walsall's Nigerian community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Anthony Harris, attended the vibrant and colourful Nigerian Cultural Festival Day on Sunday, October 6 at Goodnews Christian Centre in Walsall.

Featuring a variety of activities, the day included traditional music and dance sessions, a drama performance by children, a special documentary showcasing the story of Nigeria’s Independence and some delicious Nigerian cuisine.

Organised by Lead Pastor Ben Ogalar, his wife Mrs. Ogalar, church members, and the Nigerian Community in Walsall, the event was attended by members of the Nigerian community, local residents, and dignitaries.

The Mayor was also presented with an award for his charitable contributions to the community.

Councillor Harris said, "The Nigerian Cultural Sunday was a wonderful opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the diversity that makes Walsall a vibrant and inclusive place to live.

"It was my honour to be a part of this event and to witness the incredible talent and cultural pride of the Nigerian community."

The event was attended by members of the Nigerian community, local residents, and dignitaries and provided a platform for cultural exchange and showcased the contributions of the Nigerian community to the social and cultural diversity of Walsall.