Part of Walsall canal path set to reopen to public

Walsall Council have confirmed that the towpath through Pleck will re-open for public use on Thursday, marking the first time the path will be open to the public since the spillage on August 12.

Regular lab testing by the Environment Agency has shown that pollution levels within the canal water have dropped to an acceptable level months after the spill, which was caused by a leak from Anochrome Ltd.

Walsall Council has said the priority continues to be the safety of residents and canal users and some restrictions around the canal remain in place

A spokesman for Sandwell Council said: "The public should continue to avoid any contact with the water.

"Pets should be kept out of the water and all fishing activity, including magnet fishing, should not take place as this may disturb sediment in the canal which is likely to still be contaminated.

The spill left large areas of the canal with dangerous levels of pollution

"Navigation along the canal will, for the foreseeable future, remain closed which, again, is to avoid disturbing silt on the bed of the canal.

"Clear signage is in place to ensure the public is aware of the current position."

Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council, said, “It’s a relief that we’re now in a position to announce the re-opening of the last kilometre of canal towpath.

“I’d like to thank residents for their patience and understanding throughout this time. Now the pollution levels in the water have reduced over the last few weeks, attention moves to focus on efforts to recover the canal and its wildlife.

Fish were left dead after the chemical spill

“It is, however, vitally important for everyone to follow the guidance issued, namely keeping out of the water and avoiding activities such as fishing.”

Stuart Gamble, area incident team senior advisor from the Environment Agency, said, “We are continuing our sediment and water sampling of the canal and then carrying out tests.

"Moving forward, a full plan to remedy the damage that has been done is being finalised and we are looking at the next steps.”

Henriette Breukelaar, regional director at the Canal & River Trust, said, “We’d like to thank partners and the wider public for their support following this upsetting pollution event.

"The work to restore the canal back to its former glory will continue.

The towpath area is set to be reopened to the public

"We need to ensure any contamination in the silt on the canal bed is resolved before navigation can be resumed and the biodiversity and wildlife can be restored.

"This is all part of the long road of recovery as we look to reinstate this magnificent linear park for both people and nature.”

The Further Asked Questions page on the Walsall Council website has also been updated.