Walsall mosque welcomes football club for day of learning

Members of Walsall FC and Walsall Foundation attended an open day at the Aisha Mosque to learn more about Islam and engage with the South Asian community.

Chief Executive Ben Sadler and Foundation Director Adam Davy were in attendance at the mosque on September 25 to learn more about the religion and engage with local Muslims.

Walsall FC Foundation also supported the event with the inflatable goal, providing free activities for visitors.

As part of its Premier League Fans Fund project, Walsall FC Foundation have been working closely with the Union of Muslim Organisations (UMO), who represent 17 mosques in the local area.

The aim of the project is to create a lasting link to the range of diverse communities who live in Walsall, with the town being home to around 30,000 Muslims, many from the South Asian sub-continent and forming a key part of the town’s identity.

Adam Davy said: “We’ve been really pleased to work with the UMO to discuss ways we can engage with the South Asian community.

“Whether it is at matches, or taking part in our community activities, Muslims and South Asians are a vital part of Walsall FC.

“Inclusion is at the heart of what we do at Walsall FC Foundation and we want all communities to feel welcome at the football club.”

Saanya Najib spoke about the importance of her faith

Aisha Mosque & Islamic Centre is located between Walsall’s multicultural neighbourhoods of Caldmore and Palfrey, and has good links with religious minorities in the area.

As well as hearing from guest speakers and a Q&A, the attendees also observed the Zuhr (noon) prayer from the mosque gallery.

Ben Sadler said: “Visiting Aisha Mosque was a great opportunity for us to get out in the town and learn more about the Muslim community too.

It was really informative, insightful and everyone was so welcoming.

“The diversity of Walsall is one of our real strengths as a town. We’re actively looking at different ideas, both inside the stadium and out in the community, where we can continue to engage with everyone.”

Walsall FC Women’s Saanya Najib is a practicing Muslim, and also attended the visit to show her support.

She said: “My faith means everything to me.

“It’s the reason why I wake up in the morning and it makes me feel at peace.

"I’m really glad that Walsall FC are trying to include everyone in the club.

“There is often the stereotype that women from a South Asian background are not allowed to play sport or football.

Members of Aisha Mosque and Walsall FC come together to mark the partnership day

"I haven’t been impacted in that way which I’m very grateful for.”

Dr Adeel Riaz is the co-ordinator of Visit My Aisha Mosque, and helped arrange the event for the whole community.

He said: “At Aisha Mosque we were very proud to welcome Walsall FC to our open day, and our partnership with Walsall FC Foundation is growing stronger by the day.

“The purpose of the day was to show the people of Walsall what actually happens inside a mosque and it is an opportunity for the local non-Muslim community to learn about the beliefs of Muslims.”

Mohammed Arif, Chairman of Union of Muslim Organisations(UMO)-Walsall said: “We welcome the participation of Walsall Football Club in this excellent initiative to celebrate the heritage and cultures of the local community that surrounds the stadium.

“We look forward to seeing more of the South Asian community is in the stands supporting the Saddlers.”