Police appeal to find Walsall man after another man injured in 'serious incident'

West Midlands Police want to speak to 20-year-old Mohammed Zayyan Khan from Walsall as part of their enquires into a serious incident that happened on Wolverhampton Road, Walsall last Tuesday, September 24.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition.

Mohammed Zayyan Khan

As part of the police investigation, an 18-year-old man from Walsall has already been charged with threats to kill.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

If you see Khan or have any information about the incident contact the police via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/830360/24.