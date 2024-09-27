Residents invited to event to learn more about York's Bridge Project

Award-winning developer McPhillips and Walsall Council are hosting the joint event on the York’s Bridge project on October 1 at Pelsall Village Centre between 2pm and 7pm.

The work will see a new structure built next to the historic York’s Bridge, which dates back to the mid-1800s and is no longer suitable for carrying large volumes of traffic. The new bridge will carry Norton Road over the Wyrley & Essington Canal north of Pelsall.

The project, scheduled for completion in autumn 2025, involves several improvements including the replacement of the current humped bridge with a flat bridge improving visibility for motorists and cyclists and introduction of a two metre-wide footpath for better pedestrian safety.

It also includes enhancements to street lighting, new access for the nearby Fingerpost pub and local homes and parking bays for people using the nearby common land.

The existing bridge, which has weakened over recent years and is subject to a 7.5-tonne weight limit, will be retained for access to existing properties.

Kathryn Moreton, Director for Place and Environment at Walsall Council, will be speaking to residents about the council's vision and expected outcomes of the York's Bridge project.

And Andrew Dunham and Paul Handley from McPhillips will also be on hand to talk through the construction delivery programme and be available for one-on-one discussions about the project with residents.

Kathryn said: "We understand that large-scale infrastructure projects like this can raise questions and concerns among residents. We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to see and hear more about the York's Bridge project on October 1."

Paul added: "This is a significant project which will bring multiple improvements for residents, motorists, and pedestrians. This is a chance for us to speak directly with community members and address any questions and concerns they may have."

Residents are encouraged to drop in at any time and refreshments will be available.