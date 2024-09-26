Husband and wife say cheers to 10 years of brewing in Walsall with celebratory beer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Decade will be available at AJ's Ales in Walsall's Long Acre Street on Saturday at a special beer festival and birthday party.

Owner Andy Dukes has produced the session IPA with fruity mosaic hops and maris otter malts and has taken delivery of nearly 1,000 litres, or 2,000 cans.

Andy Dukes and hjs wife Charlotte have run AJ's Ales in Walsall for ten years and have brewed a special beer to mark the occasion

Andy, who runs the company with his wife Charlotte, worked for Highgate Brewery in Walsall for 10 years and then two micro-breweries in Worcestershire before the couple took the plunge and opened their own business which has survived Covid and tough trading conditions in the trade.

He said: "As well as opening the tap on the last Saturday of every month we deliver to areas such as Telford, Kidderminster, Redditch and Bromsgrove and also supply Black Country Ales with who we have a very good relationship.

AJ's Ales in Walsall celebrates 10 years by launching a new limited edition ale - Decades – and they are holding a beer festival this Saturday. Pictured: Brewer Andy Dukes..

"We came through Covid and I think the fact it is just the two of us has helped with overheads and running costs kept to a minimum. Charlotte does a lot of work taking beer orders and such like but we also have seven kids at home, the youngest only four months, so it is a busy time for us.

"I think people will like the Decade brew – It marks our ten year anniversary during which we have brewed around 860 beers so it is quite an achievement as when I walked into Highgate Brewery in 2001 little did I know I would be running my own business but all the experience I gained there and elsewhere has paid off."

The brewery in Long Acre Street will be open on Saturday from noon to 10pm and every last Saturday of the month.

For more details on AJ's Ales go to https://www.ajsales.com/