Road closed as eight fire crews fight blaze at Walsall building

Emergency services have been called to the incident in Stafford Street.

Police and the ambulance service are also in attendance and people have been warned to avoid the area.

Fire crews are dealing with a fire in a building on Stafford Street, Walsall. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service posted on X this morning to say 'good progress' was being made.

Posting a drone image of the fire, showing smoke rising from the scene, it said: "We currently have eight crews dealing with a fire in a building on Stafford St Walsall.

"Police and ambulance are supporting. Good progress is being made.

"Stafford St between John St and Blue lane West (A4148) is closed. Please avoid the area."

West Midlands Fire Service said its first crews were in attendance in under five minutes.

People who work or live nearby have also been urged to close their windows and doors as a precaution.

More to follow.