Two men arrested on suspicion of drug crimes after police action in Walsall

Officers from St Matthew's Neighbourhood team worked with officers from West Midlands Police Safer Travel Partnership to make the arrests on Friday on Park Street in Walsall.

The two men were arrested after CCTV footage showed what was believed to be drug dealing at around 4.30pm, with a large quantity of cannabis recovered at the scene and, additionally, at an address of one of the suspects.

The large quanity of cannabis was seized after two men were arrested. Photo: West Midlands Police

Both men, who are aged 25, were taken into custody on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and have been released on bail with strict conditions while West Midlands Police continue enquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We arrested two men on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and seized a quantity of cannabis following patrols in Walsall town centre.

"Officers from our St Matthew’s neighbourhood team linked in with officers from the Safer Travel Partnership to make the arrests last Friday evening.

"We arrested two men after CCTV captured what we believed was drug dealing taking place on Park Street, shortly after 4.30pm.

"We recovered a large quantity of cannabis at the scene.

"We also recovered a quantity of cannabis after making a search at the address of one of the suspects.

"The two men, both aged 25, were taken into custody on suspicion of the possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

"They have been released on bail with strict conditions while we continue with our enquiries.

"Anyone who has any information about drug dealing in Walsall can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."