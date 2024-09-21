Fresh plans submitted to turn working men's club into 11 homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new proposals could see the Lichfield Road buildings demolished and replaced by seven three-bedroom houses, three four-bedroom houses, one five-bedroom house, 23 parking spaces, access and landscaping.

The properties would be a mixture of two and three-storey residential properties and are designed to have ‘mixed character’ styles.

It’s the second application put forward by A&H Propco Ltd, the first one was refused last year due to the ‘Cannock Chase tax’.

Legislation requires applicants with developments that fall within the 15km zone of Cannock Chase Special Area of Conservation to assess the impact it might have, and even pay £344.01 per new dwelling towards the upkeep of the beauty spot.

Planning officers at Walsall Council threw out the original proposal because they felt the applicant had not provided any mitigation to prevent adverse effects on the National Landscape.

On the new proposal, agent JBVJ Architects said: The proposal offers the re-development of a neglected site that is in need of repair and development to not only repair the damaged frontages addressing the main Lichfield Road but also to increase natural surveillance around the area for the existing residents.

“The remote and derelict nature of the site attracts vandalism given the secluded nature, particularly to the rear of the site which backs onto private existing residential gardens.

“Creating a high-quality residential development will not only fit in well with the existing architectural context but will also address the issues of the site and enhance the street frontage drastically. In addition to this, it will contribute to the housing demand and provide much needed character homes within the area.”