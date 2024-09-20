Cause of 'severe' Walsall flat fire that broke out overnight revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews rushed to the blaze at Saldavian Court on Slaney Road near the Bescot area of Walsall, just after midnight on Friday.

Once there, the four crews started tackling the fire in the first-floor flat of the three-storey building.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said the entire apartment was damaged by fire and smoke.

The fire broke out in Saldavian Court on Slaney Road, Walsall. Photo: Google

A statement read: "A total of eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire, which was confirmed to be out as of just before 1am.

"There were no casualties. The occupant of the flat exited the property prior to our arrival. We closed the incident just after 7.30am."

The fire service has now confirmed that the blaze was started by an electric bike.