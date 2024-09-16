Elderly ‘clobbered’ by winter fuel payment changes says council leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Until the recent changes, the winter fuel allowance saw every household with at least one person of state pension age receiving the tax-free payment. Up to £300 was offered to help cover heating costs.

Walsall town centre: Picture Rachel Alexander

But the new government announced the payment would no longer be available to all pensioners. From this winter, only those receiving pension credit or other specific benefits will meet the criteria to receive it.

In the cabinet meeting this week it was heard that around 45,000 pensioners across Walsall had been in receipt of the annual payment. Up to 9,000 of those are eligible for pension credit.

Councillor Perry said: “It looks like the elderly in Walsall and across the country are being clobbered through political choices, which is terrible.”

Councillor Keir Pedley, portfolio holder for adult social care, said hundreds of pensioners will suffer from the recent changes: “There’s no escaping the fact that this will have a catastrophic effect on our residents.

“We’re yet to see the demand it’s going to put on our services but undoubtedly there’s no escaping it will have a detrimental impact for residents across Walsall.”

Councillor Mark Statham, associate leader and portfolio holder for finance, said the announcement will have a detrimental effect on the local economy.

He added: “The impact on the individual is significant but we’re taking several millions out of the Walsall economy. Whichever way the cake is cut, that’s several millions that people don’t have as disposable income.”