Blakenall based baby bank appealing for supplies

The Health in Pregnancy Team at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust set the service up in October last year to help those experiencing financial difficulties, particularly in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis.

The team collects items such as moses baskets, bath baths, nappies, wipes, baby clothes, prams and toys and gives them to families in need from Blakenall Village Centre in Thames Road.

Kristina Foley, Midwife and Health in Pregnancy Practitioner, said the team is also organising a cake sale on Wednesday October 9 at Walsall Manor Hospital to raise money to buy more items.

She said: “The last few years have been tough for some families in Walsall.

“The cost-of-living crisis has hit some of our parents and parents-to-be hard and last year we decided to set up a baby bank to help.

“We have been well supported by the local community so far. Walsall families have been so generous, it has been incredible to see.

We have had also had donations from Morrisons in Willenhall, Asda Great Barr and the Hands to Help You charity.

“The demand for items has grown since we launched, and we now need to start fundraising to buy more. We really appreciate all the support we receive.”

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s charity Well Wishers is now supporting the baby bank.

Georgie Westley, Fundraising and Engagement Manager, said: “I heard about the fantastic work the team do following a conversation with Kristina and couldn’t believe how much they have already achieved.

“Now it is time for Well Wishers to get behind them and help them publicise their plea. The charity has such great support from the local community and we encourage you to get behind this team.”

To donate visit the centre or call 01922 423252.