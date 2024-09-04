Two men arrested in Walsall after being found with drugs and money

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two men were arrested on Saturday by members of the West Midlands Police Western Guardian Taskforce team, who were out on patrols in Walsall town centre as part of Project Guardian, a police operation working proactively deal with knife-related crime.

The men, aged 18 and 23, were found to be carrying a large amount of cash and cannabis and were arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The force confirmed the two men were taken into custody and have since been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continued.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We arrested two men on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply after seizing a quantity of cannabis and cash following patrols in Walsall.

"Officers from our Western Guardian Taskforce Team, who are dedicated to tackle knife crime in hotspot areas, took part in patrols in the town centre on Saturday (31 August).

"During the operation, two men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

"Both were taken into custody and have since been released on bail with strict conditions as we continue with our enquiries."

A large quantity of money was found at the scene. Photo: West Midlands Police

The arrests came as part of a day of activity which also saw five people searched and one man referred to a drug referral service, with West Midlands Police saying that officers has also carried out patrols and used a knife arch which will now be used by the St Matthew's neighbourhood teams in future.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We searched five people in total and referred one 21-year-old man to Cranstoun – a drug referral service.

"We carried out high visibility patrols, weapons sweeps and also used a mobile knife arch which has been purchased through the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner’s Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) fund – money which has been taken from offenders.

"It now means St Matthew’s neighbourhood team has their own knife arch as we look to reduce serious under 25 youth violence which is a priority in Walsall LPA."

West Midlands Police introduced dedicated teams to tackle knife crime in 2019 and, over the past five years, Project Guardian has expanded to include teams specifically based to proactively deal with knife related crime from bases in Birmingham, Coventry and the Black Country.