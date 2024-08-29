Actions over toxic chemical spillage in Walsall canal to be explained to residents and businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sodium cyanide and zinc cyanide as well as a range of other harmful chemicals were spilled into the Walsall Canal system on August 12, devastating the local fish and animal population in the immediate area.

Metal finishing group Anochrome Ltd, of Reservoir Place, Pleck, has admitted responsibility for the spill, with the Environment Agency finding that around 4,000 litres of harmful chemicals were leaked into the water system, leading to the death of hundreds of fish.

Walsall Council said the chemical spillage had been stood down as a major incident by the West Midlands Local Resilience Forum on Friday, August 16.