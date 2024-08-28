Voters urged to register to ensure they don't miss out on decisions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual canvass allows Walsall Council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late to do so.

James O’Sullivan, deputy elections manager at Walsall Council, said: “Keep an eye out for important updates from Walsall Council.

"The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up to date.

"To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions sent to you.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send.

"If you want to register, the easiest way is online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

The council also said that recent home movers, in particular, are urged to check their details.

Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

In Great Britain, 92 per cent of those who have lived in their home for 16 years will be registered, compared with 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than a year.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said, “It’s really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so.

"We urge people to check for updates from their local council on this year’s canvass.

"The council may contact residents by post or email.

"If you are not registered to vote, make sure you provide the necessary information to your local council when asked and register to vote."

Information on registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website.

For more information, email ElectionOffice@walsall.gov.uk or Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk