Statue of late Queen carved by stonemasons who created infamous Diana memorial to be unveiled in Walsall

The hand-carved life-sized granite statue of the late monarch will be unveiled by Bloxwich based company Walsh Funerals & Memorials on September 15.

Business founder Andrew Walsh was responsible for the gift of a granite statue of Princess Diana to the borough of Walsall following her death in 1997.

In 1996 Diana, Princess of Wales Photo : John Stillwell/PA Wire

Despite the adverse reaction to that monument, company bosses are creating a new statue in the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her 70-year reign.

Jake Walsh, director, said: "We are very excited about the unveiling of this statue. We hope the local community will enjoy this beautiful monument for many years to come.