Statue of late Queen carved by stonemasons who created infamous Diana memorial to be unveiled in Walsall

A new statue of Queen Elizabeth II has been created by the stonemasons behind an infamous statue of Diana, Princess of Wales.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

The hand-carved life-sized granite statue of the late monarch will be unveiled by Bloxwich based company Walsh Funerals & Memorials on September 15.

Business founder Andrew Walsh was responsible for the gift of a granite statue of Princess Diana to the borough of Walsall following her death in 1997.

In 1996 Diana, Princess of Wales Photo : John Stillwell/PA Wire

Despite the adverse reaction to that monument, company bosses are creating a new statue in the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her 70-year reign.

Jake Walsh, director, said: "We are very excited about the unveiling of this statue. We hope the local community will enjoy this beautiful monument for many years to come.

