Statue of late Queen carved by stonemasons who created infamous Diana memorial to be unveiled in Walsall
A new statue of Queen Elizabeth II has been created by the stonemasons behind an infamous statue of Diana, Princess of Wales.
The hand-carved life-sized granite statue of the late monarch will be unveiled by Bloxwich based company Walsh Funerals & Memorials on September 15.
Business founder Andrew Walsh was responsible for the gift of a granite statue of Princess Diana to the borough of Walsall following her death in 1997.
Despite the adverse reaction to that monument, company bosses are creating a new statue in the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her 70-year reign.
Jake Walsh, director, said: "We are very excited about the unveiling of this statue. We hope the local community will enjoy this beautiful monument for many years to come.