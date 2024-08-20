'Another stolen vehicle recovered' Darlaston police track down nicked motor
Darlaston Police has jumped on social media to share some success after it recovered 'another' stolen car.
By Daniel Coles
Published
Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, at around 6pm today, August 20, Darlaston police posted a photo of a two-door car strapped to the back of a truck.
It said it had recovered 'another' stolen vehicle by its beat team, and will now 'hopefully' return it to its rightful owner.
