'Another stolen vehicle recovered' Darlaston police track down nicked motor

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, at around 6pm today, August 20, Darlaston police posted a photo of a two-door car strapped to the back of a truck.

It said it had recovered 'another' stolen vehicle by its beat team, and will now 'hopefully' return it to its rightful owner.

