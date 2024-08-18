Polish women meet Walsall Mayor to discuss mental health needs

The Mayor Councillor Anthony Harris regaled them with tales of Walsall past and present and they were delighted with the pow wow.

Sylwia Juranek, from Reach for a Star, who organised the meeting was delighted with how it went.

She said: "For me, it's a fairly historic event, if I am being honest. We talked about a lot of things.

"Even his "pet" lionand his family owned fun fair business in Walsall."

However, there was a serious side to the event.

She added: "We told The Mayor about the mental health needs of the Polish Community and how we are supporting each other at the moment, thanks to a small funding from the NHS.

"The most touching story was of The Mayor being 4 years old, when the World War II has ended, and how his dad's business donated a plane, which Polish pilots then used to help save England.

"He is fascinating Manaptivating Story Teller. Very committed to his role, which was previously held by his father and grandfather. "

She added: "He is very passionate about inspiring young people and it was emotional when talking about his experience of meeting the Polish Pope."