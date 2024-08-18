Owners of Walsall motor scrapyard lodge plans for waste transfer service

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Applicant Eric Russell wants to set up the proposed enterprise at Green Lane Motor Salvage, in Fryers Road, Beechdale, next to the Walsall Council recycling centre.

If the scheme gets the thumbs up the site will have a transfer station for wood, cardboard, scrap metals, construction, demolition and excavation material which will be sorted then put into skips.

The application to Walsall Council's planning department stated: "The site is currently used for storing vehicles and skips. The application is for a transfer station and scrap metal yard."

The application further stated that the operation will not involve the use or storage of hazardous substances.

It also stated that no work has started relating to the proposed activity. No new access or alterations will be necessary for pedestrians or vehicles. There are six existing parking spaces at the premises.

If given the green light the site will operate Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm and on Saturdays 7am to midday.

Green Lane Motor Salvage was launched in 1985 and was at one time based in old Margaret Street near Walsall town centre. The business was eventually given permission to relocate to the present site in about 1989.

On July 1, 2010 the current site was the scene of a major blaze involving more than 100 cars. Around 50 firefighters were called to the scrapyard to tackle the flames and smoke which could be seen from miles away as a result.

However, the crews managed to bring the bulk of the flames under control and stop it spreading within an hour. At its peak the smoke could be seen by motorists travelling along the M6 motorway and as far afield as Wolverhampton.

Workers from the scrapyard helped the fire crews get to the seat of the fire using machinery to dig away some of the cars. No-one was injured and the yard re-opened the following morning.

Margaret Street off Green Lane and Blue Lane West no longer exists and was demolished to make way for the Crown Wharf shopping complex in Wolverhampton Street.