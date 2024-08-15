'I could Harley believe it' – Bloxwich woman all revved up after winning a motorbike and cash prize

Gaynor Tonks is having IVF treatment after trying for a baby for more than ten years and her partner gave up his Harley-Davidson bike partly to help her pay for it.

But now their financial headaches have been eased after she won a new Harley-Davidson worth £25,000 AND £10,000 cash which could be used towards the treatment.

Gaynor was reduced to tears after discovering she had won the prizes in BOTB’s 48hr Lifestyle Competition.

Gaynor Tonks from Bloxwich won a Harley Davidson bike and 10,000 cash - the news was given to her by BOTB presenterChristian Williams

The 35-year-old received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who surprised her with the news.

She said: "To win made my day and I had to pinch myself.

“My partner deserves this as we’ve been going through IVF, and he’s been so supportive.

“He used to have a Harley-Davidson, but because he was in the army he wasn’t really using it and because we were paying for IVF, it was also something we couldn’t really afford to keep.

“He was gutted when he sold it and when I told him I had won him a new one he didn't believe me at first, but he’s absolutely delighted.”

Gaynor, who is currently studying at college and wants to set up her own business, said she is planning on using some of the cash prize towards a garage conversion and a holiday.

Christian said: “It was so nice to be able to surprise Gaynor with this amazing prize worth nearly £25,000.

“Gaynor and her partner have had to pay for IVF recently, so her big win could not have been better timed.

“She was clearly very emotional and couldn’t wait to share the fantastic news with her partner, who will be delighted that he will once again get to enjoy riding around in a wicked Harley-Davidson.”