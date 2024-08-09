Two men up in court over dozens of keyless car thefts in Wolverhampton and Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Devarnta Jackson and Harvey Bowen will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 6 charged with conspiracy to steal vehicles between June 1 and August 8 across Wolverhampton and Walsall.

Both Jackson, 19, of Eastfield Grove in Wolverhampton and Bowen, 18, of Wyrley Road in Wolverhampton, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday and were granted conditional bail with tagging requirements ahead of their appearance at the crown court.

"Two men are due in court to face charges relating to more than 30 keyless car thefts in Wolverhampton and Walsall.

"Vehicle crime is a local policing priority in Wolverhampton.

