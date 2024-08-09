Rail service cancellations to continue into Saturday after fire on line

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Trains between Birmingham New Street, Lichfield Trent Valley and Walsall via Aston were cancelled on Friday after an embankment fire near Aston badly damaged power and signalling cables just after 9.30am on Friday.

Network Rail crews worked through the day, and will continue overnight, to repair the damaged cables which provide the power to operate signals, the traffic lights of the railway, on the Cross City north line and the route to Walsall via Aston.

The cause of the fire is not known, but the extent of the damage and required repairs meant there will be no trains on the affected routes until at least midday on Saturday.

National Rail said that passengers’ tickets were being accepted on local bus services and via alternative routes.

Neil Gaskin, programme director for Network Rail’s Central route, said: “I am sorry for the ongoing impact this is causing, we are doing all we can to fix the issue and get trains on the move again.

“The damage is extensive and needs significant work to fix which is why services will be disrupted into tomorrow.

"Please check before you travel with West Midlands Railway or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: “I would like to thank our customers for their patience while Network Rail works to restore signalling following the significant damage caused to the railway by Friday’s fire.

“Until the line can safely reopen, passengers needing to travel through the affected area should check their journey before setting out and allow extra time as alternative transport is in operation.”

Passengers can get the latest travel information at National Rail and West Midlands Railway.