Manhunt still ongoing for wanted Walsall man
Walsall Police has appealed to the public to help locate a wanted man on suspicion of a serious assault.
Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, back in May 23, Walsall Police asked the public if they knew the whereabouts of 34-year-old Gilles Mafuta.
It said Mafuta, from Walsall, is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault, and today, August 2, it has reminded the public that he is still at large.
In the original post, in May, it said: "Do you know where Gilles Mafuta is?
"The 34-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.
"If you know where he is, call 999 quoting reference 20/511282/24."
It followed up that post today in a new post, which said: "We are still looking for Giles Mafuta.
"If you see him, call 999 quoting reference 20/511282/24."