Manhunt still ongoing for wanted Walsall man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, back in May 23, Walsall Police asked the public if they knew the whereabouts of 34-year-old Gilles Mafuta.

It said Mafuta, from Walsall, is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault, and today, August 2, it has reminded the public that he is still at large.

Have you seen Gilles Mafuta? Image: Walsall Police/X

In the original post, in May, it said: "Do you know where Gilles Mafuta is?

"The 34-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.

"If you know where he is, call 999 quoting reference 20/511282/24."

It followed up that post today in a new post, which said: "We are still looking for Giles Mafuta.

"If you see him, call 999 quoting reference 20/511282/24."