Walsall road closed after 'electrical manhole cover' fire starts in early hours

Two crews from Walsall were sent to Wednesbury Road, Walsall, at around 4.30am after receiving reports of a fire in the open.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said the fire involved an electrical manhole cover, and National Grid were also present.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 8am.

The fire caused Wednesbury Road to be closed, which resulted in numerous bus services being diverted.

National Express West Midlands said routes 4M, 11, 11A, 34 and 37 were being rerouted via Midland Road, while Diamond Bus' 4, 4H and 45 routes were going along Corporation Street, Queen Street and Bridgman Street.