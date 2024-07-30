'No place for racism' after Walsall pub defaced with slurs

On Friday, the remarks were sprayed onto the frontage of The Bridge Tavern, Bentley Lane. The incident was reported to Walsall Council the same day, and the vandalism was painted over within hours.

A joint statement from all three ward members, Councillors Amandeep Garcha, Poonam Gill and Josh Whitehouse, said: “We were incredibly saddened to have received reports from residents of racist graffiti that had been painted on The Bridge Tavern on Lane Head.

“We immediately raised this with Walsall Council and were pleased that this had been removed within hours.

“Racism has no place in Short Heath and will never be tolerated in our community. We all want the very best for our area and for our neighbours so to see this sprayed on the pub was disheartening.

“However, it was heart-warming to see the public condemnation of these acts which show that our community will always stand united against racism in all forms.”

Recently, plans to convert The Bridge Tavern into a convenience store had been met with opposition. A petition was launched against the proposals with many concerned about the historic building’s location at a busy junction.

Councillor Josh Whitehouse called in the application to be discussed at the planning committee last month on the grounds of public interest, traffic capacity and inadequate access.

Walsall Council planning officers had recommended the plans to be refused. However, owners Bar Investments Ltd withdrew the application before the meeting took place.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We’re investigating after racist graffiti was spray painted onto the former Bridge Tavern on Bentley Lane in Willenhall between 25 and 26 July. The graffiti was reported to Walsall Council who removed it within two hours of it being reported.

“Officers have offered support to the occupants and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch quoting crime reference 20/675933/24.”