See our photos of fun in the foam as Bubble Rush charity event is sudsy success

The charity’s annual Bubble Rush event was held at the picturesque Walsall Arboretum and included around 1,000 people during the day as they burst through the walls of rainbow-coloured foam around a fun-filled course.

The frothy 5k, which was sponsored by Talbots Law, was held on Sunday to raise awareness and vital funds for Acorns and its lifeline care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Kate Vousden, events manager at Acorns, said: “What a fantastic day! It was incredible to see the mountains of bubbles and the smiles on the faces of the hundreds of supporters who came along to have a blast in aid of local children and families.

Acorns Children's Hospice's Bubble Rush event at Walsall Arboretum

Paul and Helen Hill with Jacob and Ellis

“As a charity, we rely on people signing up for our events and raising sponsorship to help us continue our lifeline care for children and support for families. Help for children and their families can’t wait. So a huge thanks to everyone for raising money – you’ll be making a real difference to hundreds of local families who desperately need us.”

Bubble cannons were fired at participants as they completed two laps around the Arboretum course, and everyone who successfully completed it got a special medal. There was also music, food stalls, games and fun family activities.

Kate added: “We want to say a big bubbly thank you to everyone who helped make this event a success, including our event sponsor, cannon sponsors, our amazing volunteers and everyone who joined the fun.

“We’re now busy refilling the cannons for next year’s event, register your interest now to be first in line when tickets go on sale.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and young people with-life limiting and life-threatening conditions, and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 750 children across the West Midlands, and supported almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

This care and support is provided from Acorns' three hospices, based in Walsall, Birmingham and Worcester, and in the community.

Acorns needs around £30,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from generous donations and fundraising by the local community.

The Bubble Rush event

Register your interest now for next year’s Bubble Rush at acorns.org.uk/acornsevent/bubble-rush-2025.