Walsall road blocked off to all after car crashes into wall and another badly damaged
A road was blocked off by police on Friday afternoon after a collision which resulted in an elderly woman being taken to hospital.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Emergency services were at Woodend Lane opposite The Longhorn pub in Walsall where two cars appeared to have crashed.
Pictures from the scene showed a light blue Citroen C3 with front-end damage, including a bent bonnet and bumper hanging off, while a dark blue Smart had crashed into a wall and was on the pavement and grass verge
Paramedics were seen putting an elderly lady into an ambulance.
Neither pedestrians nor vehicles were able to pass through.