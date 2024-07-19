Walsall road blocked off to all after car crashes into wall and another badly damaged

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were at Woodend Lane opposite The Longhorn pub in Walsall where two cars appeared to have crashed.

Two cars were damaged with one blocking the pavement.

Pictures from the scene showed a light blue Citroen C3 with front-end damage, including a bent bonnet and bumper hanging off, while a dark blue Smart had crashed into a wall and was on the pavement and grass verge

Police blocked off the road to pedestrians and cars.

Paramedics were seen putting an elderly lady into an ambulance.

Neither pedestrians nor vehicles were able to pass through.