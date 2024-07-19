Police investigating 'reports of disorder' in Walsall neighbourhood

Officers have been investigating in Queen Mary Street, Cobden Street, Milton Road and Lord Street.

Fire crews at the scene in Palfrey

Firefighters also attended Cobden Street at the junction of Milton Road at around 3pm. Two crews from Walsall and one from Tipton were dispatched to a fire.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to Queen Mary Street, Walsall shortly before 2pm today after reports of a disorder.

"No injuries were reported and officers are at the scene now carrying out further enquiries.

"Anyone with further information can contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting log 2588 of July 19."