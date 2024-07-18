Animal rights charity calls on Walsall Council to install memorial plaque for cows outside former leather factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Plans to turn Hatherton Works, Leamore Lane, into 15 new apartments were approved last month.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have written to the council, urging it to install a memorial plaque at the site.

The organisation wants the plaque to commemorate the cows which suffered in the creation of the leather processed at the building.

PETA urges council to install plaque to honour cows outside leather factory Image provided in press release from PETA

Yvonne Taylor, PETA vice president of corporate projects, said: “Every leather item represents the suffering of an individual who didn’t deserve to die so their skin could be turned into wallets or watch bands.

“The skin of countless cows who were violently killed passed through this building, and PETA is calling on local officials to acknowledge this atrocity with an honorary plaque.”

Hatherton Works in Leamore Lane, Walsall

The organisation said the plaque would serve as a ‘sombre reminder’ of the suffering endured by animals and ‘encourage reflection’ about leather production.

In addition, PETA emphasised that the production of leather is a major contributor to climate change and that the material is the ‘most polluting textile’ in the fashion industry.

Walsall Council has been contacted for a statement.