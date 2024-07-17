West Midlands weather –find out the forecast for the rest of the week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Most of England and Wales will experience 'tropical nights' as temperatures are expected not to fall below 20 degrees overnight leading into the weekend.

In pictures taken by the Express & Star, Black Country locals have already been spotted making use of the warmer weather, taking the opportunity to take a jolly walk on the locks and rivers across the area.

The change in weather comes as the Met Officer predicts warmer spells during the rest of the week leading into the weekend, with weather analysts saying that it will feel 'very warm' with a slight of heavy showers on Saturday.

Enjoying the Staffs and Worcestershire canal at Stewponey lock, Stourbridge, as the weather improves

In their prediction for the rest of the week and over the weekend, the weather service said: "Early cloud breaking on Thursday to provide a pleasant and dry day with plenty of prolonged sunny intervals. Feeling warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 25 degrees.

"Over the weekend, further spells of sunshine through Friday, feeling very warm. An increasing risk of heavy showers on Saturday, becoming rather humid. Drier Sunday and feeling cooler."

Crowds flock to Tettenhall Pool in 2022 to cool down in the summer sun

Similar warmer weather reports were have been issued for many parts of England and parts of Wales, with the Met Office saying that this weekend will see 'warmer weather for many'.

The service said: "Most of England and Wales will experience warm temperatures at the end of this week, with some places in the southeast likely reaching over 30 degrees.

"A ‘tropical night’, where temperatures do not fall below 20°C overnight, is possible on Friday night into Saturday in parts of the southeast."

Thousands of Black Country residents are expected to take advantage of the warmer weather, with many expected to head to one of the splash pad locations in the West Midlands.