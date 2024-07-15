Extra police powers again in place across Walsall after fatal shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has confirmed that Section 60 powers will be enforced across the borough until 5am on Tuesday.

The powers, under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, allow officers to disperse and search people in the area without 'reasonable grounds', and have been used across Walsall since the death of Connor Brookes on Monday, July 8.

The 20-year-old was shot dead on Well Lane in Blakenall. A murder investigation was launched and Jake Sanbrook, from Bloxwich, was charged with his murder on Friday.

The 22-year-old is accused of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday, with his next appearance due at a plea and directions hearing on August 12.

Two other people who were arrested in connection with the murder, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, have both been bailed with "strict conditions".

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We will be using Section 60 powers across Walsall this evening to keep the public safe.

"The Section 60 powers give us the authority to search and disperse people without the need to have reasonable grounds and will be running from 2pm today until 5am tomorrow."