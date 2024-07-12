Domestic violence protest to head through Walsall town centre tomorrow

The group will gather at the bottom of St Matthew’s Church steps at 1pm before heading through the town on Park Street before finishing outside the magistrates’ court on Stafford Street.

Once there people be invited to speak out and share their experiences.

The march is co-organised by the Walsall duo demanding change, Alexandra Whitelaw and Louise Perks. Alexandra, 34, from Leamore, said: “We are sick of the fact that conviction rates are so small for domestic and sexual violence. It says people can get away with it, and they are. Nobody does anything about it.

“People are angry. We want to use the anger to better the community. We’re not letting the attackers win. If everybody comes to the protest who says they’ll come, there’ll be over 500 people. We’ve invited women, men, families, and children, we don’t want to exclude anybody.

“Violence affects so many people, every ethnicity and gender, I want to stand together to make a change. I want people to feel confident. A lot of victims keep it a secret as if it’s their fault. It’s not them that’s the problem.”

Pickets created for a protest against sexual and domestic violence on 13 July 2024 in Walsall town centre

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: “We are aware of the activity that is scheduled to take place in Walsall town centre tomorrow (Saturday 13 July). We respect the right of individuals to peaceful protest.”

Those who want to show their support are invited to meet at St Matthew’s Church steps at 1pm.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or worried about someone else, visit the Walsall Council website for advice.