Inspirational Black Country literacy champions invited to tea with the Queen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This week, three volunteers from the Black Country were hosted by Queen Camilla at a special garden reception at Clarence House in London.

The sophisticated soiree was held in recognition of their work as part of the National Literacy Trust, a Black Country charity which this year marks its 30th anniversary, and of which Her Majesty is the long-standing patron.

One of the 'literacy champions' was Joy Hamilton, 57, a nurse from Wolverhampton working in Walsall Manor Hospital. She has 'seen first-hand' the impact that missing school has on children admitted for treatment. It was especially bad, Joy said, during the Covid pandemic, as all of the books that the young inpatients read on the wards had to be disposed of for health and safety reasons.

Joy Hamilton meets Queen Camilla

But when they weren’t replaced, Joy approached the National Literacy Trust for support to allow her patients to keep reading and improving their literacy skills while they were in hospital.

Since being honoured as 'literacy champion' at the start of the year, Joy has established two mini-libraries at the hospital with shelves stocked with over 200 books that support learning and literacy. She also hosts storytelling events on the ward, which are loved by both children and parents.

The Queen with Jonathan Douglas CBE

Of her time at Clarence House, Joy said: “Meeting the Queen was so incredible; it is so lovely to meet a person in such a high position who shares the same love for books, and understands the need for assess to books to aid learning, growing, knowledge and achievements in life. This experience will empower me. It’s a once in a lifetime event.’’

Her Majesty cutting the 30th birthday cake

Also invited to the prestigious event were Literacy Champions Karisma Takhar, 24, a primary school teacher who helped launch the little libraries at Walsall Manor Hospital, and Nashaba Mahmood, 33, an employee at West Smethwick Enterprise who gifts books and resources in her community.

Nashaba volunteers to help to 'foster a love of reading amongst local families'.

Jonathan Douglas CBE, CEO at The National Literacy Trust said: "Yesterday we marked 30 years of The National Literacy Trust by celebrating our dedicated Literacy Champions with our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen. Over the last three decades, their commitment and embodiment of our mission has helped us inspire and empower over five million children. With their support, we can continue our important work across the Black Country to change life stories through the power of literacy."

Joy at Queen Camilla

Since 2019, the National Literacy Trust has been working with communities across the Black Country to equip children, young people and adults with vital literacy skills.