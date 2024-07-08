Council leader sets out plans for future of borough

The report reviewing progress and setting out plans for the borough’s future was presented by the new Leader of Walsall Council Garry Perry at a full council meeting on Monday.

Councillor Perry said, "It is the privilege of my life to have been elected to be the Leader of Walsall Council.

“I understand the pressures and challenges that we face but we also have much to look forward to.

"Together with my Cabinet, we aim to foster a political environment that is ethical, inclusive, and dedicated to the betterment of the Walsall community.

"We are committed to leading with integrity and working tirelessly for the common good, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for all residents.”

This is the first Leader’s Report to be delivered by Councillor Perry, who was elected Leader in June 2024.

Outlined in the report are his five key ambitions to fulfil promises for a secure, resilient, cleaner, and greener Walsall, ensure financial stability, prioritise people and place, lead with empathy and celebrate achievements together.

Future priorities are highlighted in the report, which states that a new Council Plan is currently in development and which will set out the council’s focus for the next four years.

The report also praises the council’s relationship with the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector and reflects on Walsall Council's recent win at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) awards.

Last month, Walsall Council was recognised as the Most Improved Council in the country. Judges at the awards commended Walsall for its substantial improvements over the past five years, which have been driven by its ‘Proud Programme’.

The programme has played an instrumental role in transforming the Council's operations and improving service delivery across all areas of the organisation.

One of the key successes has been the expansion of digital services, making them accessible to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The report also refers to the council’s £1.5 billion regeneration programme to transform the borough, and create new opportunities, new jobs and new homes.

The Leader uses one phrase in particular, "from 24 to 40", emphasising that the long-term vision for the future of borough called "We Are Walsall 2040" is underway.

To read the papers for the council meeting, go to cmispublic.walsall.gov.uk/cmis/Meetings.aspx