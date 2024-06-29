Motorists warned of delays following crash on M6

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 10 and nine was reported just before 11.45am.

One lane was closed while the incident was dealt with.

Motorists have been warned to allow extra time for their journeys.

There are delays of at least 35 minutes.

Posting on X, National Highways West Midlands said: "Traffic has been stopped on the #M6 southbound between J10 #Wolverhampton and J9 #Wednesbury due to a collision.

"@CMPG are on scene along with National Highways Traffic Officers.

"Delays of at least 35 minutes on approach, please allow extra time for your journey."