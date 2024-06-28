Signalling issues cause delays and cancellations on rail service

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway took to social media just after 9am on Friday to say that services on the Chase Line between Birmingham New Street and Walsall were either cancelled or delayed due to the issue near Bescot Stadium.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at Bescot Stadium the line is blocked.

"Services operating through this station may be cancelled or delayed."

A later message just after 9.30am said that services were running at reduced speed and would be delayed heading along the track.

The spokesman said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at Bescot Stadium trains will operate at reduced speed.

"Services will be delayed."

West Midlands Railway have asked anyone who wants to claim compensation for delays to journey to go to westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/about-us/delay-repay