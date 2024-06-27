'It's been an unbelievable journey' from KSI to Marvel – gum shield start-up business celebrates success

Safejawz was launched from a humble Manchester University accommodation in 2014 by sportsmen friend-duo, Ewan Jones and George Dyer.

The two Walsall-born businessmen had the idea of starting a business that re-sold refurbished sports gear, soon seeing a gap in the market in fun and attractive mouthguards.

After spending months developing their first mouth guard, the duo rose to fame by making personalised and custom gum shields for a mixed range of sports and celebrities, including the most expensive gum shield ever made for star YouTuber KSI.

The mouthguards feature the symbols of all the major heroes of the Avengers team

Now, Ewan and George have shared their story of starting from their Manchester bedroom to opening their warehouse facility in Birch Lane Business Park, Walsall.

Aldridge-based sports mouthguard company SAFEJAWZ has partnered with Marvel to launch a bold new collection of mouthguards

Ewan said: "It's been a journey. We don't actually know when we first had this idea.

"We just always knew that we wanted to start something like this. We always had these chats about ideas about doing something like this.