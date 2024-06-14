Ready, set...go! Bubble-filled race to return to Walsall Arboretum in aid of hospice

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7l8bb8

Acorns Children's Hospice will once again host its Bubble Rush event at Walsall Arboretum on July 21 and this year promises more foamy fun then ever before.

Participants will be invited to don their trainers and walk, run, or jog the five kilometre course while making their way through four ft high walls of rainbow-coloured suds.

Acorns' Bubble Rush event will soon return to Walsall Arboretum

Last year's race saw around 800 people turn out to help raise funds for the charity, which provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, as well as support for their families.

Kate Vousden, events manager at Acorns, said: “Every year Bubble Rush just gets bigger, better and foamier than ever and we are bursting with excitement for this year’s event.

“Tickets on sale now and as well as a fantastic day out for all the family, you’ll be helping to fund lifeline care that children and families in our community desperately need.

Around 800 people turned out to the Bubble Rush event last year

"It is definitely a fun run with a difference – but it is not a race. You can walk, jog, skip or toddle your way around with your friends, family, your children and your grandparents.

“Not only will you have an absolute blast, you’ll all be helping us to raise vital funds so we can be there for local children and families when they need us most. So, gather everyone you know and sign up now for the event of the summer.”

Tickets for the event are priced at £16.50 for adults, £12 for those aged between three and 15 and £4 for anyone under three.

Alternatively, family tickets for two adults and two children are available at £50. Participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of £15 in sponsorship.

Tickets are available for the Bubble Rush event

In the past year, Acorns has cared for more than 750 children across the West Midlands and supported almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

The charity requires around £30,000 each day to provide its hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from donations and fundraising efforts.

To sign up to this year's Bubble Rush, people should visit acorns.org.uk/bubblerush