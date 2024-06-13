The two black women were subjected to vile racist abuse whilst being dragged and kicked on the ground in Walsall town centre and were left with physical and mental injuries.

The women, both in their 50s, were on a rare night out celebrating one of them getting the all-clear from lung cancer when they were attacked with such ferocity one said: "I thought I was going to die".

Luke Page, 29, and Jordan Gaddu, 28, were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday for their part in the attack on June 20, 2019. They both pleaded guilty to affray and Gaddu also admitted inflicting actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon (the victim's walking stick).

They denied they were the ones who shouted racial abuse but admitted the slurs were shouted by others in their group.