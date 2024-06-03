Libraries set for the future after financial investment

Walsall borough’s seven libraries, mobile library and archives service have been updated, thanks to a £202,349 grant from the Arts Council England Libraries Improvement Fund.

Improvements have included various furniture pieces that create flexible work and study spaces, as well as new tables and chairs for children’s groups and activities.

All libraries have also been installed with wireless cloud printing which enables residents to print from their own devices whilst in any of the borough’s libraries.

The seven libraries across Walsall are Aldridge Community Library, Bloxwich Community Library, Brownhills Community Library, Darlaston Community Library, Lichfield Street Hub, Streetly Community Library and Willenhall Community Library.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities at Walsall Council, said, "These improvements offer residents a better user experience, create flexible work and study spaces, and help combat digital exclusion across the borough.

“Libraries are at the heart of communities, and I am proud that this investment will help future proof our services and improve access to IT facilities for our residents.”

For more information about Walsall Libraries, go to go.walsall.gov.uk/walsall-libraries