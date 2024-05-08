Find a bargain or childhood memory at toy fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Run by Geoff and Linda Price, the latest toy and train collectors fair is at Oak Park Active Living Centre, Coppice Road, from 10.30am to 3pm on Sunday.

All sales tables have been snapped up as the organisers say the event continues to grow in popularity.

Items on sale will include cars, trains, commercials, buses, and other toys including action figures, Lego, jigsaws, books and more.

Admission is £2 for adults, £1.70 for OAPs and £1 for children, with ample free parking at the leisure centre.

For further details, see www.transtarpromotions.com or call 01922 643385.