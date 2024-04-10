Man charged over alleged breach of banning order from Walsall town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from St Matthews Neighbourhood team in Walsall were called to the town centre on Monday after a man with a Criminal Behaviour Order was believed to have been spotted in the Saddlers Centre.

He was arrested and remanded to appear at court.

A spokesman for St Matthews Neighbourhood team said: "Officers from St Matthews Neighbourhood team 3 arrested a male on April 8, on suspicion of breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order, which had conditions not to enter Walsall town centre.

"This male was then charged and remanded for court."