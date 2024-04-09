Travel troubles following Walsall crash

Heavy travel disruptions have been reported along Birmingham Road, Walsall, following a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was first at 1.09pm and has led to buses being diverted from the route.

The 51 and X51 have both been diverted from their regular lines of travel, with diversions seeing the buses follow Broadway North and Sutton Road.

National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an collision on Birmingham Road, Walsall.

"51 and X51 will be diverting in both directions via: Broadway North and Sutton Road. Apologies for any inconvenience. Due to a collision on Birmingham Road, Walsall."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.