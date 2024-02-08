Future of Walsall bus service secured after issues caused by brick-throwing yobs

Willenhall based Carolean Coaches will take over the number 19 Walsall to Bloxwich bus service, which serves the troubled Blakenall estate, from Sunday.

The number 19 was one of several services covering Blakenall which were suspended or diverted as a result of anti-social behaviour which included missiles being hurled at vehicles. Currently, the service ceases at 3pm everyday.

This caused huge disruption for residents relying on public transport with ward councillor Pete Smith saying a minority of trouble makers were ‘holding the community to ransom’.

Chaserider, who currently operates the number 19, decided to cease the service from Saturday (February 10) following an incident of anti-social behaviour around three weeks ago.