Toys and collectables up for grabs at Walsall fair

The popular event is running at Oak Park Active Living Centre, in Walsall Wood, on Sunday.

Organisers and collectors Geoff and Linda Price are looking forward to welcoming visitors.

Linda said: "This is the first event for 2024 at this very popular venue which is now entering its 33rd year so make sure you pick up a leaflet with the 2024 dates when you visit on Sunday.

"The Walsall Wood Toy Fair and Train Collectors Fair has been going since June 1991 and continues to attract a number of new dealers who offer a wide variety and range of collectibles for the public.

"There will be items such as collectible toy cars, trains, commercials, buses, aeroplanes and other toys including action figures, Lego, jigsaws, books and lots more, old and new, with prices to suit all pockets.

"Why not bring along your unwanted toys to sell, dealers are always keen to buy."

The toy fair opens to the public from 10.30am to 3pm.

Admission to the event is £2 for adults, £1.70 for OAPs and £1 for children.

There is free ample parking at the site.

Further details are available at transtarpromotions.com or on 01922 643385.