Cable fault to blame for power loss to Walsall homes

National Grid contractors traced the cause of the power cut in Birchills on December 11 to a high voltage cable under the pavement next to the Green Lane Baptist Church car park in Burrowes Street, which is next to the substation.

Homes in nearby Lewis Street were among those affected at the time, although supplies were restored the same night.

Engineers for National Grid contractor Doocey are currently replacing the cable in a two-phase repair project. Work was delayed due to the festive break, but the work is now due to be completed within the next few days.

White safety barriers have been installed along the pavement.

In a Facebook post the church said motorists were advised to take extra care when arriving and leaving the car park while the work was being carried out. No church events were affected by the pavement work.

Independent charity Foodcycle will resume its free hot meal service on Wednesday at 7pm-8pm and the church's Places of Welcome drop-in will resume on Thursday at 2pm-4pm at the Burrowes Street premises.