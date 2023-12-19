Police appeal to find gang after man 'punched' and 'kicked' in Walsall road

The man, who is said to be in his 30s, suffered injuries to his face as a result of the incident which took place in Blakenall Lane at around 8pm on September 26.

West Midlands Police has released images of a group of males who officers want to speak to in connection to the alleged attack.

Anyone who recognises them has been urged to get in touch with the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting 20/842320/23.