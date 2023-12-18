Walsall's new performing arts hub wows shoppers with dance displays

LA Studios, Old Square, aims to put a bit of pizazz back into the town centre through theatre and dance. On Saturday shoppers were treated to dance displays by talented children during an open day.

Founded in 1988 at Livingstone Academy and then in Wednesbury from 1996 the dance academy has finally got its own premises.

LA Studio founder Debbie Morgan is delighted her long-held ambition of creating a performing arts hub in her hometown has become a reality.

She said: "We held an open day on Saturday and it was lovely to see so many children and adults see our wonderful new purpose built facilities.

"Walsall really deserves some fun and joy and we are inviting everyone from two-years-old to adults to get involved. We have all types of dance classes from ballet, tap, contemporary and all the theatre subjects people love."

Debbie has built a "little village" for children under six to enjoy.

Children performing in the Old Square at LA Studios open day

She said: "Our miniature village has a little theatre, petrol station, hairdressing salon, diner and even a mini-jail.

"There is also a sensory hut which is great for our SEND children who are an important part of what we do."

Dance classes start on January 6 but for parents can give their children a chance to enjoy the miniature village over the Christmas period.

Debbie, 65, added: "We are also going to be getting fitness classes and have a yoga teacher. But we also want groups to hire out our studios and become part of what we are trying to do here."

Next year Debbie celebrates 50 years teaching dance and theatre and will be staging performances in the Old Square Shopping Centre.

She said: "I know the people of Walsall will love seeing performances in the main shopping centre so it is a really exciting time for everyone. Our children did some routines on Saturday and were given a great reception by the people of Walsall."

For more information about LA Studios phone Debbie on 07976880608.