Flats plan for former nursing home

Members of Walsall Council’s planning committee will meet to discuss a proposal by a developer named Mr S Sidhu to revamp the old Redhouse Nursing Home in Redhouse Street into 14 new flats.

Officers are recommending the development is approved subject to conditions but it has drawn fierce opposition from people in the area.

Palfrey ward councillor Sabina Ditta submitted a petition signed by 67 people objecting to the inadequacy of parking and impact on amenity of the area.

Walsall South Valerie Vaz MP also submitted a representation against it saying it was contrary to policy, over-occupancy and use as an HMO.

A further 25 objections were also lodged for reasons including fear of crime, impact on traffic and highways, parking, the fact there are already HMOs in the area and overlooking issues.

But officers said this application was not for a HMO and there had been objections from police or highways relating to some of the concerns raised.

A report said: “The proposed change of use will contribute to the housing targets for Walsall Council and is not considered to have any significantly adverse impact on the character of the area, residential amenity or community and highway safety.

“Taking into account the above factors it is considered that the application should be recommended for approval.”

The apartments would be made of 11 one bedroom and three two-bed homes with future residents being aged over 55.

The plan would also include creating nine extra parking spaces on the site to bring a total of 14 for the development.

A transport plan as part of the application also stated the area had good access to public transport services, concluding the apartments would not exacerbate any highways issues in the area.

Redhouse Nursing Home has been vacant since 2019 and a previous plan to turn it into a 35-room HMO for asylum seekers was rejected in 2021.

That proposal sparked strong objections in the community with a 63-name petition and a number of letters voicing concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour being put forward.

Despite officers recommending approval, members of Walsall Council’s planning committee rejected the scheme due to an increase in the fear of crime.