New traffic and parking arrangements introduced in Walsall town centre

The changes have been implemented by Walsall Council as part of a scheme to enhance the public area and provide convenient parking provision in the heart of the town centre.

The parking on High Street has been extended and a section of Goodall Street has become one-way to address concerns about traffic congestion.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Walsall Council's portfolio holder for economy, environment, and communities, said: "These traffic and parking changes are part of our ongoing efforts to improve the overall experience for residents and visitors in Walsall town centre.

"This is an experimental measure, and we encourage the community to provide their valuable feedback on the scheme.”

For the marked bays on Goodall Street, on Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6.30pm, a maximum stay of two hours is allowed, and parking must be paid for using the available machine.

On Mondays to Saturdays from 8am to 6.30pm, a maximum stay of two hours is permitted with free parking on High Street, and no return is allowed within two hours.

In order to accommodate blue badge holders dedicated bays are available along High Street.

The parking duration for these bays is set at three hours, with a required interval of one hour before returning.

Residents are being asked to provide feedback.

Written representations can be submitted to trafficmanagement@walsall.gov.uk before April 30, 2024.